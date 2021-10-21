IMPD investigating shooting that left at least 2 injured on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At least two people were injured Thursday night after a shooting near West 10th Street and Pershing Avenue.

Police believe the shooting happened around 8:30, on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Two people were found shot, and taken to the hospital.

At this time police have not given more information about their condition or if they have any suspects at this time.

Anyone who may have information can call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.