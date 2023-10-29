INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the northwest side of the Circle City.

Officers were dispatched to 4000 block of Pike View Drive on a report of a person shot at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday. IMPD reported that its officers located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

Police did not provide an update on the person’s condition in the media notification they sent at 6:37 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.