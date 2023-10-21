INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the northeast side of the Circle City.

According to a media notification sent Saturday evening, IMPD officers responded to East 42nd Street and Devon Court East Drive on a report of a person shot. When police arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD did not provide a report on the person’s condition. A night watch captain is responding to the scene, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.