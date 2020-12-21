IMPD investigating shooting on near east side, 1 critical

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “extremely critical condition,” according to police, after he was found shot in his vehicle after crashing into several cars.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were in the area of E. New York Street and N. Rural Street when they heard the sound of gunshots around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police say they then found the victim’s vehicle crashed into several other cars on E. New York Street. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where police say he is in extremely critical condition.

Police say two young children, along with their mother, were also inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the crash. Police couldn’t confirm at this time if the children were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, however.

The children were checked out by medics for precaution, police add, but don’t appear to be injured.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses as they continue to piece together the events to determine what exactly transpired. At this time, police say there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).