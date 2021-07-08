IMPD investigating shooting on Indy’s west side that left 1 dead another wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s west side that left one person dead and another wounded.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace just before 8 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victims were transported to the hospital where one of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition. One of the victims has since died.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.