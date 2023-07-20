IMPD investigating deadly shooting near downtown; one person detained; Photo by FOX59/CBS4 Photojournalist Earle Robinson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday morning near downtown.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at N. Pennsylvania Street and East Walnut Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead. Investigators said a person was detained on the scene.

