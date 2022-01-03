IMPD investigating shooting involving an officer on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway on Indy’s south side into a shooting that involved a police officer.

IMPD said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Graves Light Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

An officer responded to a call about the theft of a vehicle.

When the approached what was believed to be the suspect, the officer fired one shot.

IMPD said that the driver then drove away and that officers are now looking for the vehicle.

They say it was a white male in a red or maroon Cadillac, one of the smaller SUV models. If anyone has information about the car or driver, they can call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

At this time IMPD said it doesn’t have knowledge of anyone being struck.

An officer was checked out at the scene for minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.