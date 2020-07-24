IMPD investigating after 2 people shot in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 20 block of North Pennsylvania Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found two people that were hit by bullets. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims was last listed in serious but stable condition. The other victim did not sustain serious injuries.

This is a developing scenario. We will provide additional details as they become available.