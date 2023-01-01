INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred early on New Year’s Day.

The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. IMPD located a female victim who was reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD was called to the second shooting just after 1:15 a.m. This incident occurred in the 1000 block of Denison Street. Police say the male victim was in stable condition.

At 4 a.m., police were dispatched to another shooting in the 1500 block of East Naomi Street. The female victim in this case was reported to be awake and breathing.

About a half hour later, IMPD responded to a person shot in the 2200 block of Pleasant Street. Police say the female victim was in stable condition.

Just before 7 a.m., police responded to a person shot on the near northwest side, in the 2400 block of North Centennial Street. Officers on the scene reported this shooting was likely accidental and self-inflicted. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.