INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a serious crash on the south side of the Circle City.

Police responded to the intersection of Madison Avenue and East Stop 11 Road on a report of an accident just before 9 p.m. Officers at the scene of the crash indicated a driver left a Greentree Street exit to try to get onto one of Madison Avenue’s southbound lanes.

The driver’s move off the exit ultimately triggered a three-vehicle crash. IMPD has indicated that multiple people involved in the crash sustained serious bodily injuries such as broken bones. Police have not reported exactly how many people were injured in the crash.

IMPD Officers at the scene did not believe icy road conditions were a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.