IMPD investigating second deadly shooting within 6 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating another deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Police said they got a call about a person shot around 8:20 a.m. in the area of 1900 Houston Street on the east side.

They confirmed the victim was already dead by the officers arrived at the crime scene.

Officers said a passerby actually found the body on the sidewalk. They said it is possible the victim had been there overnight.

This is the second deadly shooting of the day.

Around 3 a.m., a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side.