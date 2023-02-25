INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of Poplar near Michigan and Emerson Saturday evening.

According to IMPD, three officers received non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time what caused the injuries. IMPD confirmed the injuries were not a result of gunfire.

Officers on the scene said five officers discovered a stolen vehicle in the area between 19th St. and Campbell shortly before 5 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit followed.

Several police vehicles were damaged in the chase. One suspect is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

IMPD said it is not looking for any additional suspects at this time. The area around Poplar will be closed for several hours while an investigation is carried out.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.