INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after being shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan police following a reported hostage situation near a McDonald’s on Indy’s south side Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed shortly after 8 p.m. that officers were involved in a shooting at 4941 Knights Way, which is the address for a McDonald’s, after responding to the area to conduct a welfare check.

Officers were called around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible disturbance in the cabin of a semi-truck parked near the fast food chain. IMPD said officers observed a hostage situation unfolding inside the parked semi-truck upon arrival before shots were fired by officers.

No officers were injured during the incident, IMPD said. Detectives are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses on the scene and expect to remain in the area for several hours.

Police are not currently searching for any other suspects and do not believe there are any active threats to the surrounding area.

Thursday’s incident marks the 17th officer-involved shooting that IMPD has been involved in so far in 2023, with nine of those resulting in fatalities.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.