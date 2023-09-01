INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a suspect was shot and a K9 was stabbed during an officer-involved shooting on Indy’s near south side Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 7:54 p.m. to Greene’s Auto and Truck Service, located at 111 W. Raymond Street, in response to a report of a break-in.

IMPD’s K9 Unit was called to assist on the scene and instructed the suspect to exit the business. IMPD said the suspect ignored the commands. The K9 unit began searching and shots were fired shortly after, IMPD said.

The suspect, identified as an adult male, was shot and last reported to be in critical condition. He is currently receiving treatment at Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD confirmed no officers were injured during the incident. However, a K9 was stabbed and taken to an emergency veterinary hospital in critical condition, IMPD said.

This marks the third officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis since the start of August.

A man wielding a machete was shot and killed on Aug. 27 following an hours-long standoff. Before that, an officer shot and killed 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell on Aug. 3 as he ran away during a traffic stop armed with a weapon in his hand.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.