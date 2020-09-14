IMPD investigating multiple shootings around city in span of several hours; 2 people dead

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people died in a series of shootings just hours apart in Indianapolis.

The most recent shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m.



Indianapolis Metropolis police said a person was shot in the 1300 block of E. Bradbury Avenue. The person was in serious condition, police said.

Another shooting was reported around 1 a.m. on South Delaware Street between Meridian and Madison Avenue on the near south side.

Police said a man heard a noise outside and went to investigate. He then saw two people who started shooting at him; the man had a gun and fired back.

Police didn’t know if the people on the other side of the street were hit; they took off before officers arrived. The other man was hit and is expected to survive.

Two hours earlier, a man died in a separate shooting on the near south side. Officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on Madison Avenue not far from Garfield Park.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and said it appeared someone fired into the home.

On the east side, a man was found shot to death in an alley near North Colorado and Washington Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.