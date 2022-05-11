INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigators are on the scene of a multiple shooting incident along the downtown Canal Walk.

It happened about 12:20 a.m., when police were called to the scene near W. St. Clair St. on a report of a person shot. Police have now confirmed there were five victims — all with gunshot wounds. Police say four of the victims are adults, and another is a 17-year-old. At least three of the victims are females.

All victims were transported to local hospitals. They were said to be awake and breathing at the time of their transport, according to IMPD.

This breaking news story will be updated as additional information becomes available.