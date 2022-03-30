INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man who was found Monday inside a residence with trauma injuries.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just after 9 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of S. Catherwood Avenue on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, they said they found an adult male who had sustained injuries consistent with trauma inside of the residence.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services later arrived and took the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim was declared dead by medical staff on Tuesday, police said.

IMPD aggravated detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Additionally, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

As of Tuesday, police said the case is now actively being investigated by homicide detectives. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will help detectives determine the exact manner and cause of death.

The victim’s name is not currently being released, but will be once next-of-kin notification has been made. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov