IMPD investigating homicide on city’s near east side

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue just before 11 a.m. Saturday. This is near the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Oxford Street.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive male inside the location suffering from apparent trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the death determined the death to be a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477.