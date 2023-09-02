INDIANAPOLIS – A person has died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s southwest side Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive just before 11:00 p.m. on reports of a hit & run.

Police say there is at least one confirmed fatality.

Police say traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours, until the investigation is complete. They are asking drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.