INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the north side of the Circle City.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Kessler Boulevard West Drive and Spring Mill Road. Officials initially responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

IMPD did not confirm how many people were killed in the crash. As of this article’s publication, It is also unknown if alcohol was factor in the crash.

Icy road conditions led IMPD to respond to numerous crashes across the Circle City. At 7:54 p.m., police reported that they had responded to 14 crashes in the previous hour.

Just after 6 p.m., the Indianapolis Department of Public Works reported that it called in 36 plow drivers to start salting roads.

