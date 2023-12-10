INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 465.

According to a media notification sent just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers initially responded to the area of Sam Jones Expressway and I-465 on a report of a serious crash.

IMPD has confirmed that an adult male was transported from the scene of the crash to an area hospital, where he later died. IMPD has reported that the man was driving a sedan at the time of the accident.

According to a press release, a shuttle van was also involved in the crash. Multiple people in the van had complaints of pain.

IMPD reported that a dog was also killed in the crash.

Investigators preliminarily believe both vehicles were travelling westbound when the sedan drove into the rear of the shuttle van. Police indicated that “alcohol is believed to be a factor with respect to the driver of the sedan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.