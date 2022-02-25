INDIANAPOLIS — A call on the near northeast side leads to a death investigation with what IMPD said involves suspicious circumstances.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Homicide detectives are on scene as part of the investigation.

So far, IMPD has said that right now it is a death investigation with suspicious circumstances.

At this time they have not shared details about the deceased, but we are working to get more information from police.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.