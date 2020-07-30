IMPD investigating death on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 600 block of North Linwood Avenue on a death investigation Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, they found a man in a detached garage dead. The man did not have any identification. Police do not know if the man lived at the house or if anyone else lives at the house. However, there is no clear evidence of foul play.

Homicide investigators were requested to assist at the scene. We will provide additional details as they become available.