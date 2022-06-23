INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday afternoon Indianapolis police were called to a report of a stabbing, that left one person dead.

IMPD said that the call of a person stabbed came in about 4:10 p.m., with officers responding to the intersection of West 30th Street and Ethel Avenue, on the near northwest side.

Map of location where stabbing victim was found.

One victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD said that the victim later died.

At this time investigators have not released details about the victim or a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.