INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of North Sherman Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man that they confirm was shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).