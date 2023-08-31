INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Hillside Ave on a report of a person shot around 2:30 a.m. and located an adult male with a gunshot wound lying on the road. Investigators said a bystander called 911 after locating the victim and rendered aid.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene at 2:48 a.m.

Investigators believed the man was riding a motorcycle through the intersection when shots were fired. The man then crashed into the front yard of a residence.

“It’s definitely frustrating for officers to see this day in and day out, but it’s also very frustrating for the public and the family members that are directly affected by this,” Capt. Don Weilhammer from IMPD said. “I would hope there would be citizens that will step forward that saw something to give us information to help the detectives solve this crime.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers.