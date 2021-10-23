IMPD investigating east side double shooting, one dead

INDIANAPOLIS – A double shooting has left one dead and one in stable condition on city’s East side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2100 block of Lake Terrace West Drive. When they arrived at the scene, officers located an adult male and adult female inside a vehicle who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect.

Homicide detectives are on scene and have begun an investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is released.