Photo from the scene of the shooting by Darius Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a person died in a shooting on the city’s south side.

According to IMPD, the call came in at 2:01 p.m. Officers responded to 435 Sandra Lane.

Police found two people had been shot; one was pronounced dead while the condition of the second individual is unknown.

IMPD also said a third victim was located in the area of Southport Road and Emerson Avenue.

Investigators believe the shooting originated on Sandra Lane.