INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a man was found dead early Thursday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called for the sound of gunfire at an east side neighborhood at around 12:20 a.m. Officers located tracks in the back of a residence in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street, but did not locate anyone.

Officers continued to survey the area and found a car that was reported stolen on front of a house on Wittfield. They also located a young man nearby the car.

According to police, there was a gun laying next to the body, but they did not say how he died.

Prior to the body being discovered, officers were notified that a man walked into Riley Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound. He was listed as stable, according to police.

Officers did not say if there was a connection between the two incidents.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.