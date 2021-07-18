IMPD investigating deadly shooting on east side

The scene of a deadly shooting on Marianne Avenue on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s east side that has claimed one life.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:55 p.m. in the 7400 block of Marianne Avenue, just off 21st Street near where interstates 465 and 70 intersect on the east side.

Police say officers arriving on scene located a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was originally listed as being in critical condition and transported to an area hospital. Despite life saving efforts, however, the man died as a result of his injuries.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.