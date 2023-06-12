A little after 9 p.m. Friday, Indianapolis counted its 100th homicide of the year.

Officers and detectives responding to a structure on the corner of 30th and Station Streets found 35-year-old Justin Burrell still alive, with wounds consistent with gunshot wounds. IEMS would arrive and declare Burrell dead.

In daylight, it’s easier to see the stenciled lettering advertising soda and ice on the steps of what looks like a single-family home. Also visible were what looked like two bullet holes in a window facing Station Street.

IMPD spokesperson Sgt. Genae Cook explained, “We do believe that it happened inside the business. This is a residence that has a makeshift business inside of it. What (Burrell) was doing there and how it relates is still undetermined.”

While it has not yet been publicly disclosed whether Burrell’s death was the result of a criminal act, it still qualified as a homicide. Of the 100 homicides in the city, 84 have been deemed criminal.

Reviewing data collected by FOX59, only one year in the city’s history had more homicides by today’s date, June 12th. 2021, which set the city record for homicides in a year, had 114 by this date.

Cook disclosed detectives were back on the scene Monday seeking additional evidence. As for the distinction that it’s the city’s 100th homicide, she said it’s not how they look at these cases.

“To detectives, these aren’t just numbers. This person isn’t a number. This person has a family. This person has a name and that’s what they go with,” said Cook.