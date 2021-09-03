IMPD investigating after teenage boy wounded in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teenager was wounded in a shooting Friday night.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 7700 block of Maureen Terrace just after 9:45 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of West Park Way and West 10th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy that was shot twice in the arm. The victim was transported to the hospital in good condition.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at West 10th Street and West Park Way following a disturbance. The boy then ran towards Ben Davis High School. He was discovered in the 7700 block of Maureen Terrace and taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).