IMPD investigating after SUV pulled out of water in Castleton area; Dive team only finds footprints in snow

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department dispatched its dive team Monday morning after a SUV was found partially submerged in a body of water in the Castleton area.

Police were called to Center Run Drive next to the Castle Run shopping center off of 82nd Street just after 4 a.m.

Investigators say a passerby called police after seeing the vehicle in the water. It’s unknown how long the vehicle had been in the water or what caused the driver to enter the water.

SUV pulled from water near Castle Run shopping center

Divers did not find anyone in the vehicle or water, although footprints were found from the passenger side of the car to the bank of the pond.

Crews were able to pull the car from the hour after being on the scene for a little more than an hour.