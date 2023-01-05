INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone stole a city-owned street sweeper Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of 10th and Scioto around 12:30 Thursday afternoon on a call about a potential carjacking. When police arrived, they learned that someone stole a city-owned street sweeper.

About 20 minutes after the report came in, police say officers found the vehicle in the 3000 block of North Shriver Avenue.

Police continue to investigate the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.