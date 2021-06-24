IMPD investigating after inmate dies at Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Marion County Jail Thursday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Gail Korbe was found unresponsive and not breathing just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Deputies started CPR and called for assistance. He was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m. after life-saving measures were unccessful.

The office says medical authorities tell them Korbe suffered from multiple serious pre-existing health conditions. When he was arrested, Korbe was transported to Eskenazi Health. At the time of the death, he was being held in the jail’s medical housing unit.

Based on preliminary information, the office says the death does not appear to be suicide or homicide.

The death is under investigation by the IMPD as per standard procedure. The office’s Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation.