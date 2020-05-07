IMPD investigating a second officer-involved shooting in less than 8 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police confirm they are at the scene of a confirmed officer-involved shooting on the city’s north west side early Thursday. It is the second such shooting in the city in less than eight hours.

About 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Woodglen Dr., which is located immediately south of St. Vincent Hospital, for an investigation. Shortly after officers arrive, they were involved in a shooting incident. There is no indication the shooting is related to St. Vincent beyond its location proximity.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Metro Police were involved in a fatal shooting of a fleeing suspect near W. 62nd St & N. Michigan Rd. That incident also in the early stages of investigation.

We have a crew at the scene of the latest officer-involved incident and will update information as it becomes available.