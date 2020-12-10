IMPD investigates two homicides in the span of just 5 hours overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a pair of homicides that left two men dead.

The crimes took place over a span of just five hours Thursday morning.

Multiple neighbors on Houston Street heard gunshots, but didn’t call police until after sunrise when someone spotted a man lying dead on the leaf covered sidewalk.

“Somebody was laying down there and I saw it was a Black dude face down and I thought ‘Wow.’ He was dead because he didn’t move,” said neighbor Carlos Manzano.

Neighbors like Carlos didn’t recognize that victim, and the motive for the murder on the near east side remains a mystery.

It’s not clear how long the victim had been lying on this sidewalk before being discovered, but police and neighbors say he may have been there for several hours.

Just five hours earlier, in the middle of the night, police were called to a home on Auburn Road on the west side where another man was found shot to death.

Neighbors there claim they heard loud arguing followed by gunfire, and court records show the victim in that shooting had been arrested at the same home for a domestic assault last week.

The shooting victim was held for seven days in the county jail before being released just 90 minutes before being killed.

Police wouldn’t confirm if the killing was domestic-related, but neighbors on both streets say they’re tired of all the killing in 2020.

“It’s just been crazy this year with all the murders and deaths going on. It’s crazy. You’re afraid to go out,” said neighbor Leroy Benge Jr.

The homicide on Houston marks the 230th of the year in Indianapolis.

60% of those cases remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on either of the early morning deaths is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.