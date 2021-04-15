IMPD investigates three shootings within an hour

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to three shootings.

Police responded to two hospitals and an apartment complex after three reported shootings Thursday evening. The shootings happened between 8:48 p.m. and 9:25 p.m.

The first shooting happened in the 8100 block of Century Circle West around 8:48 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police were speaking to several people on the scene and were looking for a vehicle that was possibly involved.

Around 9:19 p.m. officers responded to the hospital on a report of a walk-in person shot. The victim was last listed in a stable condition.

Around 6 minutes later, officers responded to another hospital on a report of a walk-in person shot. The IMPD did not have a condition on the victim as of the time of this report.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.