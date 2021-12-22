IMPD investigates shooting that leaves one person in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A call of a person shot on Indy’s east side, led IMPD to find one victim who is said to be in serious condition.

The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday night, for officers to respond near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Riley Avenue.

One victim was found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and said to be in serious condition.

At this time IMPD has not given further details about the victim or the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.