UPDATE: Person injured after self-inflicted gunshot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person is injured after a self-inflicted shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to 8010 East Washington Street, which is near the intersection of North Franklin Road and East Washington Street, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

They found one person shot when they arrived. The victim was alert and conscious. Medics transported the victim to the hospital.

Upon further investigation, IMPD determined it was a self-inflicted gunshot.