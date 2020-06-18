IMPD investigates shooting death of man found outside school on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a school on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3500 N Keystone just after 1:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call about a person down near Joyce Kilmer School 69.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the grass on the north side of the school. They realized the man was shot, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses. Nearby residents told IMPD they possibly heard gunshots or what might have been firework, but police weren’t called until a passerby saw the man.

Detectives aren’t sure if the shooting happened at the location, if he was dropped off there, or if he ran there. They say they don’t have a lot of information yet, an there isn’t a lot of evidence to initially see in the area.

IMPD detectives say they believe the shooting was the result of an attempted business robbery.

Police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you have any information.

“To those people that don’t want to talk or are afraid of that they will get hurt because they are talking, people are getting hurt anyway. People are getting hurt regardless if they talk to the police or they don’t,” IMPD Captain Harold Turner said. “At the end of the day, the code of silence at many different levels on both sides has got to stop. We’ve got to start trusting each other—realizing we are in this together. It’s not us vs. them. We aren’t the enemies. We are your community members, your brothers and sisters. We go to check together. “

Photo from shooting scene on June 18, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting scene on June 18, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting scene on June 18, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting scene on June 18, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting scene on June 18, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting scene on June 18, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett