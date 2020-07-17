IMPD investigates homicide after woman injured in February assault dies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced an investigation Friday, after the coroner’s office ruled a recent death a homicide.

Police said around 9:00 p.m. on February 24, officers were sent to the 2000 block of N. Shadeland Ave. in response to a 911 call of a reported assault.

Ramona Coleman, 68, told IMPD that a man had pushed her down.

IEMS responded and took Coleman, who was suffering from trauma, to an area hospital.

IMPD said Coleman was later released to a rehab facility and succumbed to her injuries on Monday, July 6.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the case a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeTips.org.