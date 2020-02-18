IMPD investigates after woman dies in shooting, crash on near northwest side

Photo from the scene courtesy of Jesse Wells

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman died in a shooting and crash on the near northwest side Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lafayette Road and West 30th Street.

Police wouldn’t confirm many details of the investigation, but witnesses claim the driver of a yellow Camaro was speeding down Lafayette and slammed into a blue car.

Investigators believe the woman inside the Camaro had been shot before the crash. The victim was identified Wednesday as 40-year-old Jane Waughfield.

“The Camaro came 90 to 100 miles per hour down the road and hit the blue car and spun it three times,” said witness Mike Smith.

That crash left two cars a twisted mess of metal and scattered debris across 30th and Lafayette.

“The guy surprisingly got out of his car in one piece and went to the Camaro and opened the door and realized she was unconscious or dead,” said Smith.

“It’s very sad and disheartening for things like this to happen,” said Joann Love.

While it’s not clear if the victim died from the gunshots or from the crash, her death marks the 34th homicide just six weeks into the year. Police and witnesses agree those numbers are not acceptable.

“This is disheartening. This is not where we want to be as a community and as a city. We continue to encourage the community to stand with us and partner with us,” said IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley.

“It’s sad this is the way Indianapolis is on a regular basis,” said Love.

Joann knows firsthand the pain of losing a loved one to violence. In May 2018, surveillance video showed a gunman killing her 18-year-old nephew Elijah Lacey near 21st and Post.

While investigators won’t confirm a motive for the shooting and crash on Tuesday, the victim had posted numerous inflammatory social media messages in recent days. Joann urged everyone to be careful what they write online.

“You know don’t air other people’s business and do name calling, because it could lead to things like this,” said Love.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash at the scene. One other person was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

