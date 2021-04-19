IMPD investigates 74 homicides so far in 2021, nearly 20 more deaths over this time last year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On the heels of Thursday’s mass shooting, IMPD officers arrived at the corner of 37th Street and Baltimore Avenue Monday afternoon to investigate a double homicide.

The shooting deaths of two men mark the 73rd and 74th homicides in Indianapolis, a city that has endured three mass shootings so far this year.

“We just had the mass shooting four days ago,” Officer Genae Cook said “Here we are, Monday afternoon, and we have two people deceased.”

IMPD officers responded to the near northeast side neighborhood just after 2:15. They said someone fired into a gray colored vehicle parked in the street.

One man was dead, another was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police said the shooter took off in a car, but they have not released any details about that vehicle.

Again, Indy has suffered 74 homicides so far this year. That is up from 57 people killed at this time last year, when the city broke all homicide records.

“As a community, we cannot keep going in this direction,” Cook said.

Police have not released a motive yet for the shooting at 37th and Baltimore Avenue. But, many of the homicides so far this year are domestic related.

IMPD tracks domestic homicides as those that occur between two intimate partners and anyone else involved in the incident. As of mid-March, they have investigated 11 domestic homicides this year.

In all of 2020, they investigated 19. In all of 2019, they investigated 13.

“The biggest need is for our victims of domestic violence to know that there are people out here,” Danyette Smith, Founder of Silent No More, Inc., said. “You’re not in this alone.”

Smith and her team are committed to providing help and resources to domestic violence victims, and hopefully helping to rescue them. Community advocates says the proliferation of illegal firearms in our community is a major contributor to the surging homicides.

“The majority of the abusers that we are seeing are violent felons with gun charges,” Smith said.

Smith’s organization, Silent No More, Inc., can be reached at 317-728-6733. You can find more information at https://www.silentnomoreinc.org/.