IMPD investigates 7 shootings during violent weekend; 2 were deadly

Photo from shooting in the 4000 block of Creek Way on May 17, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent weekend across the Circle City. Police are investigating seven shootings—two of which were deadly.

An arrest was made in the first shooting. That one sent a woman to the hospital around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Milton Johnson, 29, was arrested in the shooting.

He faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The victim’s condition is still unknown.

Another woman was shot Saturday night. This happened around 8 p.m. on Indy’s near northwest side. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information in this case yet.

Police responded to two deadly shootings Sunday morning. A man was shot in his home on Michigan Avenue just after midnight. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Hours later, another man was found shot in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We spoke with police there about the ongoing investigation.

“I do know homicide detectives have transported witnesses down to the homicide office. I would encourage anybody who was in the area in between around 11:30am this afternoon to call 262-tips or call the homicide office. Any information that you give actually helps detectives in solving this case,” IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said.

Police responded to three more shootings in just two hours Sunday night. They all occurred in different parts of town. Medics transported two victims to the hospital in stable condition, and one victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

So far, police have not released any suspect information in last night’s shootings.