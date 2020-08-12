IMPD investigates 2 deadly shootings that occurred 10 minutes apart

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were shot and killed in Indianapolis Wednesday morning in a span of 10 minutes.

The first incident occurred at 6:25 a.m. on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 4200 block of Moller Road near West 46th Street. IMPD says they are investigating this as a deadly shooting.

The second shooting was reported on the city’s south side at 6:35 a.m. That shooting occurred in the 400 block of Powell Street in the area of South East Street and Thompson Road. Officers told our photographer at the scene that there was an attempted home invasion, and the homeowner shot the male suspect.

We will update these stories with more information when they are available.