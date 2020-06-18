IMPD investigates 100th homicide of 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis hit a grim milestone overnight. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating its 100th homicide in just six and a half months. This comes after a spike in violence over the past 24 hours. In that time, at least 10 people were shot, and five of those victims died.

The most recent incidents happened within the last 7 hours.

One man was killed, and another man was hurt in a double shooting on the west side Wednesday night. It happened outside an apartment on Cimarron Trail off 10th street.

Then early Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. a call came out for a person down near 35th and Keystone. IMPD found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

IMPD confirmed it was a homicide, marking the 100th of the year.

“We always look at ways to curb violence. Homicide level right now, including murders, is unacceptable and outrageous,” IMPD Captain Harold S. Turner said.

Indianapolis is now on pace to surpass the homicide count from the last three years.

In 2017, Indy hit 100 homicides on August 24; in 2018, the city hit 100 homicides on August 11; and in 2019, Indianapolis reached 100 homicides on September 12.

We spoke with IMPD Chief Randal Taylor yesterday after the city reached 97 homicides. He said Indianapolis was 24 homicides ahead of last year’s pace.

“We’re confused with these numbers as well to be honest,” Taylor said. “I’ve often said that we as a city gotta do better. Our citizens gotta do better. But I’m very concerned to be quite honest with these numbers. I think we’re about 24 over on the murders from this time last year. These are people that, for whatever reason, deciding the only way to solve problems or an issue is to pull the trigger, and obviously we wouldn’t agree with that.”