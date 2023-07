INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a burglary at Alice’s Garden, at 3205 West 71st Street.

Officers responded to the Garden Center Thursday on a report of a burglary. The owner told officers that she thinks the break-in occurred between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officers believed the burglars forced their way into the building and took over $2,000.