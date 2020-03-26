IMPD, IFD report first confirmed cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department reported their first confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Two IMPD officers tested positive for the coronavirus after going through Eli Lilly’s drive-thru testing center. One officer has been off work since March 12, and the other officer works in a covert unit. Both officers, as well as the covert unit that may have been exposed, are self-quarantined at home and being monitored for any progression of symptoms.

IFD identified its first confirmed COVID-19-positive firefighter. That firefighter is now in quarantine, and the firefighters on his crew are utilizing the Eli Lilly testing program. Once they receive the results, IFD says they will take appropriate measures in consultation with public health officials.

Eli Lilly expanded their drive-thru testing to first responders on Tuesday. On Monday, they began offering drive-thru testing for active front-line health care workers. Those tested were required to provide their doctor’s fax number to receive test results within one to three days.