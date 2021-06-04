IMPD identifies officer wounded during shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the officers involved in a weekend shooting that left an officer and four others wounded.

This is connected with a May 29 officer-involved shooting following a shooting investigation and pursuit. The suspect, identified as Keith Allender, was sent to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting.

On Friday, the IMPD identified the officers involved in the shooting as Christopher Hester, Brett Lauerman, Keith Shelton, Corey Shinn, and Nicholas Snow. They also identified the officer who was shot as Elizabeth Iversen.

Iversen was transported to the hospital in good condition and has since been released from the hospital.

Multiple officers had body-worn cameras which were activated at the time of the incident. There was also at least one vehicle dash camera that was activated during the incident. The officers who fired their guns were placed on administrative leave as is standard practice in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The shooting is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team. Detectives are working with the Marion County Prosecutors Office, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency for the investigation.



A separate internal investigation is being conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit to ensure compliance with departmental policy, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting. The Use of Force Review Board will also conduct a hearing and make an advisory finding related to this incident.